Dale Larsen Joins Staff of David Lawrence Rare Coins

David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is pleased to announce the addition of Dale Larsen to the David Lawrence team as a Senior Numismatist and Buyer. Mr. Larsen will be supporting DLRC as a West Coast representative, serving longtime DLRC clients as well as traveling to various locales throughout the United States to purchase collections of all sizes.

Larsen, a native of Elgin, Illinois, started his coin collecting hobby at the age of nine. He took a break from coins in college, where he studied Radio and TV Journalism at Southern Illinois University. After college, he went on to work in Management and Sales in the Specialty Chemicals Field from 1972-2002. After relocating to Southern California in 1985, Dale jumped back into his hobby of coin collecting with a focus on beautifully toned half dollars and dollars. In 2002, he was able to turn his hobby into a career as a full-time numismatist at Spectrum Numismatics. He traveled the country as a buyer of collections, large and small, for 13 years. It was here that John Brush, President of DLRC, worked with Dale in purchasing many collections.

Larsen states:

“When the chance to work with DLRC presented itself, I knew that it was the perfect opportunity to not only further my service of collectors but to work with a company that respected the hobby and the coins it presents. I look forward to continuing to work with collectors in my new position!”

John Brush states:

“Dale was not only a friend but also a mentor of mine as I got my feet wet in the coin industry. As I was far from home and taking my first real job, Dale guided me through working for a larger company and was my travel companion as we worked together in buying some massive collections, both in size and value.”

Brush added: “When I left Spectrum to go to DLRC, I always thought that it would be great to work with Dale once again and when the opening presented itself in recent weeks, we jumped at the chance. Not only did it allow us to bring another passionate collector into the fold, but it gives us an opportunity to work with more of our West Coast clientele in person!”

With a background as a true collector, Larsen not only understands the good and the bad of collecting, he also knows the coin market and is an avid defender of the hobby. While remaining in his home in California, you can expect to see him traveling throughout the country, especially the West Coast, serving collectors on behalf of David Lawrence Rare Coins.

