David Lawrence Acquires ESM Proof Half, Large Cent Collections From Harlan J. Berk, Ltd

David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, has purchased one of the most impressive sets of Proof Half Cents and Large Cents ever put together.

In a private transaction, Mike Printz of Harlan J. Berk, Ltd (HJBLTD) and John Brush of DLRC pieced together the transfer of the nearly complete set of Proof Half and Large Cents from the collector of the ESM Collection to the D.L. Hansen Collection. The collection, put together over many years, was the last piece of the ESM Collection that was to enter the marketplace. However, the private transaction put together by Brush and Printz allows the set to remain intact and to remain in the hands of a collector, DLRC’s partner, Dell Loy Hansen.

As stated by Mike Printz of HJBLTD:

“The ESM Collector worked for many years to put together his amazing set of copper coinage. And when the opportunity came to keep the final two sets together and in private hands, it simply made sense to work with John Brush and D.L. Hansen. In less than a week we were able to put together the sale and it made for a perfect marriage of a collection and a collector.”

Per John Brush, president of DLRC:

“This opportunity was another amazing opportunity that allowed us to grow what is already the greatest collection of U.S. coins put together by a private individual, and to not only improve several pieces already in the collection but to fill some rather large holes. Having known Mike for many years and having worked with the ESM collector before, we knew that the quality would be exquisite, and Mike made the transaction an easy one for us to put together.”

The ESM Collection included pieces with illustrious pedigrees from the Eliasberg, Norweb, Twin Leaf, and Naftzger Collections. Numerous coins involved in the transaction are the finest examples graded by PCGS, including the following half cents:

1832 PCGS PR65RB

1842 PCGS PR65RD

1843 PCGS PR64CAM

…And the following large cents:

1822 PCGS PR64RD

1823 PCGS PR65BN

1833 PCGS PR64+RD

1853 PCGS PR64BN

For a complete list, please feel free to contact John Brush of David Lawrence Rare Coins at john@davidlawrence.com or Mike Printz of HJBLTD at mdprintz@hjbltd.com. DLRC and Dell Loy Hansen are looking forward to exhibiting parts of the overall collection, including highlights from the ESM Collection of Proof Half and Large Cents at several national shows in the near future as part of the holdings of the Hansen Collection.

