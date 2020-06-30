Eagerly Sought Pattern Morgan Half Dollar: Stack's Bowers Direct

By Stack’s Bowers ……



Judd-1602 1879 Pattern Morgan Half Dollar

Just One Finer

1879 Pattern Morgan Half Dollar. Judd-1602, Pollock-1797. Rarity-6. Copper. Reeded Edge. Proof-66+ RB (PCGS).

The Judd-1602 half dollar is one of the most popular patterns due to the use of George T. Morgan’s portrait of Liberty, previously believed to have been modeled after Anna Williams, the daughter of Morgan’s close friend. However, a note from the Morgan Estate surfaced in a 200 sale by Craig A. Whitford Numismatic Auctions revealing that “he just made up the obverse himself.”

This portrait is essentially identical to that used on the Morgan dollar struck for circulation from 1878 through 1921, generating considerable interest in the Judd-1602 from collectors of that series. This popularity is compounded by the significant rarity, with estimates of only a dozen or so specimens known in both silver (Judd-1601) and copper.

This particular example features a complexion of pinkish and violet patina that erupts with magenta and sapphire iridescence beneath a light source. A slight reflectivity in the fields contrasts the richly frosted texture that blankets the devices. The centers are somewhat soft, as is typical, and the Mint-made die flaw on Liberty’s cheek can be found on all known specimens. Smooth beneath a glass and without noteworthy blemishes. This piece is among the very finest known, with just one coin ranked numerically finer across all services and color designations at Proof-67 RB (PCGS).

PCGS# 71980. NGC ID: 2AGT.

http://www.pcgscoinfacts.com/Coin/Detail/71980

http://www.ngccoin.com/NGCCoinExplorer/CoinDetail.aspxUCID=2AGT

PCGS Population: 1; just 1 finer across all categories in Proof-67 RB.

* * *

NGC Photo Vision Images Now Available at StacksBowers.com

Did you know Stack’s Bowers Galleries has teamed up with NGC to feature NGC Photo Vision images on the Stack’s Bowers website alongside our own award-winning photographs? NGC Photo Vision images are now available on all lot descriptions (for coins that have them) in our June 2020 Auction featuring the Francesca Collection of United States Gold Coins and all auctions moving forward at StacksBowers.com.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to offer all the information you need to bid with confidence on items in our auctions. Experience our award-winning website and online auction catalogs today at StacksBowers.com. There you can view our detailed descriptions and high resolution images as well as access population data and price guides including Previous Prices Realized. Make sure you create a free account and log in to take advantage of these features.