Gem 1891-CC Morgan Dollar: Stack's Bowers Direct Coin of the Week

Desirable Gem 1891-CC Morgan Dollar

1891-CC Morgan Silver Dollar. MS-65 (PCGS).

This is an exceptionally well-preserved, highly attractive example of a conditionally challenging Carson City Mint Morgan dollar issue. Sharply struck throughout, both sides are brilliant with subtle hints of golden toning and faint prooflike reflectivity in the fields. Silky smooth in appearance and a delight to behold, this coin will please even the most discerning numismatist.

Most 1891-CC dollars were paid out into circulation during the 1890s, continuing to 1910.

Historically, the 1891-CC is one of just a few Carson City Mint Morgan dollars that has been readily available ever since the year of issue. However, after 1962 to 1964, when it was found that few remained in Treasury Department hands in comparison to the large quantities of CC-Mint dollars from the early 1880s, the 1891-CC became scarce in a relative sense. The typical survivor grades no finer than MS-64 and in the MS-65, as here, the 1891-CC is a significant condition rarity worthy of serious consideration.

PCGS# 7206. NGC ID: 255H.

www.pcgscoinfacts.com/Coin/Detail/7206

www.ngccoin.com/NGCCoinExplorer/CoinDetail.aspxUCID=255H

