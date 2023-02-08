It’s time for us to share our latest classic United States coin in our series of Guess the Grade videos. This time, we have a a gold Liberty Head $10 eagle from 1901 graded by NGC.

Struck at the Philadelphia Mint, this .900 fine gold coin was legal tender at $10 through 1933. After the federal government recalled American gold coins, many of these historic numismatic pieces were exported to Europe, Asia, and South America.

A small hoard of Uncirculated 1901 gold eagles was repatriated in the 1950s. Still more $10 eagles returned home after the United States eased its rules regarding the private ownership of gold in the mid-1970s.

Today, the 1901 eagle is considered a “type coin”, but it does have a story to tell, and top-quality Mint State coins are elusive.

What grade would you give this piece? Let us know in the comments. We will reveal the grade next week.

