What would happen if you looked under your sofa cushion and found a nearly uncirculated 1799/8 BB-141 Draped Bust Dollar? Lot’s of things we guess. Highly, highly unlikely.

In this CoinWeek video, we take a look at this highly sought-after Red Book variety and talk about what makes it special and how you can recognize it the next time you are at a coin convention.

Special thanks to our friend Ron Mirr for letting us borrow this coin.