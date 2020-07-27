Legend Rare Coin Market Report – Call the Fire Department!

ALL GOLD PRICED UNDER $7,500.00 IS ON FIRE

By Laura Sperber – Legend Numismatics ……



As of 3 PM Friday, July 24, gold is at $1,897.95 USD and is climbing.

We do not think there is a single coin dealer who has more than one or two GEM gold coins if that. Legend Rare Coin’s cheaper gold is almost all gone. This week it was call after call for cheap gold. One person made the mistake of thinking about a coin–and it was sold 15 minutes later.

MS66 pieces are crazy too. We’d PAY $2,425 for up to 100 PCGS CAC MS65 W/M Saints. PCGS/CAC MS66 we are paying $3,750. We still warn people about MS66+ Saints. Don’t see them higher than $5,250 still. That could change very quickly though with gold rising.

As far as we know, major dealers who normally have millions of dollars worth of gold in stock are bone dry. THERE IS NO FLOW/SUPPLY OF ANYTHING RIGHT NOW. As the price of gold rises, people are getting the fever to buy gold coins. When there is nothing around the bids and prices paid go up. It is happening as we speak. BUY WHAT YOU CAN NOW! We’ve said this all along over the last few months.

No question that gold coins are on fire! In time, the truly rare coins (ANY, including non-gold) will outperform the generics as the market entertains both gold fever and hard-asset hunger.

An FYI: After 3 PM EST we sold two big gold coins out of the blue. One went for over $25,000; the other went for over $75,000.

Listen to us, GOLD IS WHERE IT’S AT. BUY NOW BEFORE THE PRICES REALLY JUMP – THIS IS NOT HYPE.

LEGEND NUMISMATICS NEEDS TO BUY GOLD. WHAT DO YOU HAVE? CALL OR EMAIL US.

HOW IS THE REST OF THE MARKET

We call it hit or miss. Here, too, supply is a problem. No one can get enough of the “right” coins to sell. There is no supply. Having no shows has finally taken its toll.

However, as you can see from our last Regency 39 auction, fresh coins are making collectors fight for them. We set many world-record prices.

Our web site has seen slight activity – nothing to write home about. But it’s understandable. The market is probably not as big due to COVID-19. Here again, NOW IS THE TIME TO BUY. Hard assets are quickly coming back in vogue.

NEWPS

As the meme says: BOOM goes the dynamite! We had some cheaper $2.5 Indians and you’d think it was Shark Week with all the calls and sales we had of people eating up these coins(bad attempted humor). Fortunately, we have some dupes and thus have a few still to offer (see the web site).

We do have a fabulous Gold $1 1854 TYII PCGS MS65+ . These are so hard to find. This coin is really nice.

Other coins include:

5C 1914 PCGS PR67+ – gorgeous toning

– gorgeous toning $1 1878 TRADE PCGS MS64

G $1 1880 PCGS MS68

We have one of the largest PCGS CAC inventories in the business. Look around to see just how many super coins we offer versus others. Our prices are realistic and are current market. No one works as hard or cares as much that we are placing nice coins with our customers.

