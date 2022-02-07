On February 14, 2022, NGC (Numismatic Guaranty Company) will reveal 123 coins recovered from the SS Central America shipwreck, now certified and preserved for posterity.

Known today as the “Ship of Gold”, Central America sank during a hurricane in 1857 while carrying an enormous treasure of gold bars and coins from the height of the California Gold Rush. More than nine tons of gold went down with the ship, causing panic on Wall Street.

The treasure was eventually recovered in deep-sea expeditions over the last few decades, and the gold was conserved, graded, and sold. However, one great mystery remained — a box of gold coins from the San Francisco Mint, its contents lost to time, unseen since it was packed in 1857.

NGC was presented with the incredible opportunity to examine and grade these coins for the first time. Be sure to visit NGCcoin.com on February 14, 2022, for a stunning reveal. For now, here’s a sneak peek.

* * *

About Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC)

NGC is one of the world’s largest and most trusted third-party grading services for coins, tokens, and medals, with more than 51 million collectibles certified. Founded in 1987, NGC strives to provide an accurate, consistent, and impartial assessment of authenticity and grade. Every coin that NGC certifies is backed by the comprehensive NGC Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which gives buyers greater confidence. To learn more, visit NGCcoin.com.

