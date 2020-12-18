Stack’s Bowers Galleries (SBG) is pleased to announce that Kevin Vinton, respected expert, dealer, and auctioneer in United States colonial coinage and early federal copper will be joining the firm. Beginning in January 2021, Vinton will bring over a decade of full-time experience in the numismatic business to Stack’s Bowers Galleries, with his base to be their New York City gallery. He will focus his efforts on assisting collectors as they build and/or sell their holdings, along with writing, cataloging, and assisting with marketing.

Vinton is a life member of the American Numismatic Association, Early American Coppers, the Colonial Coin Collectors Club, and many other organizations. He is an instructor on early American copper coins at the ANA Summer Seminar and has cataloged the annual Early American Coppers auction since 2015. In addition, he is an authority on counterfeit detection.

He is a contributor to A Guide Book of United States Coins and to the Whitman Encyclopedia of Colonial and Early American Coins. As an author, he has won awards for articles published in The Numismatist and the Penny-Wise journal.

SBG President Brian Kendrella commented: “The addition of Kevin Vinton to the numismatic dream team at Stack’s Bowers Galleries confirms and enhances our many-decades-long dedication to the field of early American numismatics. I have observed Kevin’s role in this market for years, and have heard consistently great things about him from mutual clients. It was a natural fit to bring him on board, and I and the entire SBG family are excited to work with him.”

Vinton joins SBG’s team of elite numismatists led by world-renowned experts Q. David Bowers, Harvey G. Stack, Greg Roberts, and Lawrence R. Stack. Kevin can be reached by email at kvinton@StacksBowers.com.

