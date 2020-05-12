PCGS 1938 Half Dollar Proof Sells for Record $81,562 at GreatCollections

After spirited bidding from 11 different collectors and dealers, the finest 1938 Walking Liberty Half Dollar ended up selling for a new all-time record price of $81,562 USD at GreatCollections on Sunday, April 26.

The coin, graded PCGS PR68+ CAC, is the single finest 1938 Walking Liberty Half Dollar known from an original mintage of 8,152.

Ian Russell, owner/president of GreatCollections said, “During these unprecedented times, there is still significant interest in coins, clearly evident with this realization.” He went onto say, “I had the pleasure of speaking with the winning bidder last week, a serious collector who appreciates quality. I also spoke with one of the underbidders who is putting together the finest collection of coins minted in 1938, his birth year.”

Brett Charville, president of PCGS added, “The exceptional price realized on this 1938 Proof Walker perfectly encapsulates the power of PCGS certification. Not only do PCGS coins of all kinds trade for consistently higher premiums in the market, but PCGS is unmatched when unlocking the full value of transcendently beautiful coins such as this.”

Over 3,000 certified coins and banknotes were sold on Sunday alongside the 1938 Walking Liberty Half Dollar. Other notable realizations include:

1954 Lincoln Cent PCGS MS67RD – Sold for $18,061

PCGS MS67RD – Sold for $18,061 1961-D Lincoln Cent PCGS MS67RD – Sold for $4,837

PCGS MS67RD – Sold for $4,837 1915-S Buffalo Nickel PCGS MS66+ – Sold for $8,718

PCGS MS66+ – Sold for $8,718 1917-S Buffalo Nickel PCGS MS66 CAC – Sold for $6,609

PCGS MS66 CAC – Sold for $6,609 1919-D Mercury Dime PCGS MS66FB – Sold for $126,562

PCGS MS66FB – Sold for $126,562 1952-S Franklin Half Dollar PCGS MS66FBL – Sold for $2,587

PCGS MS66FBL – Sold for $2,587 1879-S Morgan Dollar VAM-56 Reverse of 1878 Top 100 PCGS VF20 – Sold for $6,468

VAM-56 Reverse of 1878 Top 100 PCGS VF20 – Sold for $6,468 1799 Capped Bust Gold Eagle PCGS MS64+ – Sold for $135,124

PCGS MS64+ – Sold for $135,124 2009 MMIX Ultra High Relief $20 Gold PCGS MS70PL – Sold for $3,049

Upcoming auction highlights include a significant collection of Mormon Paper Money, the Tahlequah Collection of Indian Gold Quarter Eagles, an extremely scarce 1864 Indian Cent L on Ribbon Proof, some of the finest-known Franklin Half Dollars, parts 105, 106, and 107 of the famed Sunset Collection, and more.

