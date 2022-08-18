Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is partnering with Heritage Auctions to certify one of the most famous coin collections assembled in the last 50 years.

Heritage Auctions has selected PCGS to grade and encapsulate hundreds of coins from the cabinet of Harry W. Bass, Jr., a philanthropic collector who built one of the largest coin collections ever. Upon Bass’ death at the age of 71 in 1998, his collection was bequeathed to the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) Money Museum, where his coins were on display to the public for two decades. His legendary cabinet is now being offered by Heritage Auctions with net proceeds from the sale benefitting many Dallas-area charities that Bass supported.

“This is a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for collectors to add to their collections a number of unique and extremely rare coins that were until recently thought virtually untouchable by private collectors,” remarked PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “Among the outstanding rarities to be auctioned is the 1870-S $3 Indian Princess, a coin that was noted as a unique strike according to the superintendent of the San Francisco Mint at the time. We are thrilled to encapsulate this treasure and all the others hailing from the Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection. Our encapsulation of these coins will protect their legacy and value for generations to come.”

“The sheer magnitude of rarity ensconced in this collection is simply unmatched,” observed Todd Imhof, executive vice president of Heritage Auctions. “We are not just talking about ultra-rarities like the 1870-S $3, but a virtually complete collection of all known die varieties of early United States gold coins, a complete collection of gold type coins from 1795 through 1933, and many rare U.S. pattern coins. It’s unfathomable, really, what this collection offers. Heritage Auctions is proud to have the opportunity to offer this amazing collection of coins to the public in what will surely become one of most historic auctions ever held.”

Harry W. Bass, Jr. Foundation Executive Director David Calhoun remarked on the lasting impact the sale of this collection will have on the community his organization serves.

“The sale of the Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection is going to positively impact countless lives in the Dallas area – the place that Harry called home for so many years and was so close to his heart. The proceeds from the sale of the Harry W. Bass Collection will provide tens of millions of dollars to Dallas-area 501(c)(3) organizations that support research, education, health, civics, the arts, science, and so many other causes that enrich the lives of Texans.”

The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection commences with the first sale of the Core Collection September 29-October 1, 2022. Part I of Auction #1353 will take place at the Long Beach Expo in southern California, with fervent online bidding and standing-room-only crowds expected. For more information about the sale of the Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, please visit www.HA.com.

To learn more about the Harry W. Bass, Jr., Foundation, check out hbrf.org.

