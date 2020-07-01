PCGS Confirms New 1795 Flowing Hair Half Dollar Variety

First major variety discovery of that Early Half Dollar date in nearly a century

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) has confirmed a new die marriage for the 1795 Flowing Hair Half Dollar. The coin was struck with a previously unknown obverse die and is now recognized as the new Overton 133 variety.

It is the first new major die variety to be discovered on a 1795 Flowing Hair Half Dollar in more than 90 years, according to PCGS.

“The new die marriage was discovered by an advanced Early and Capped Bust Half Dollar collector who wishes to remain anonymous at this time,” explains Colorado coin dealer W. David Perkins. He submitted the discovery coin to PCGS and will be offering the 1795 O-133 Flowing Hair Half Dollar for sale.

“This newly identified die marriage is significant as there has been only one other 1795 Flowing Hair Half Dollar die marriage discovered since the Haseltine Type Table Sale in 1881! And that new marriage, 1795 O-132, was discovered prior to the 1929 Beistle half dollar book being published,” explains Perkins.

The coin has been graded PCGS F15 Overton 133 and has the “Discovery Coin” designation on the label.

“The discovery of this variety, struck from a new and previously unknown die mated to a known and previously used reverse die, was previously sold as an unattributed piece, which highlights why having the experts at PCGS attribute your coins can be so important,” says PCGS President Brett Charville.

“We at PCGS love stories like this, and we are also proud to have had the opportunity to grade and certify this piece as a discovery coin. With the 1795 O-133 Flowing Hair Half Dollar properly attributed and graded in our holder, it will ensure maximum security, value, and liquidity for the next collector who owns this outstanding rarity,” states Charville.

