Rare Mint State 1907 Rolled Rim $10 Gold Offered in June Heritage Signature Auction

Heritage Auctions is proud to offer a true rarity as part of the US Coins Signature Auction, which has been moved from Long Beach to Heritage Auctions’ global headquarters in Dallas, June 4-7 due to the cancellation of the Long Beach Expo. One of only 50 pieces released and around 40 estimated to survive today, the 1907 Rolled Rim $10 Indian is a rare and sought-after coin. Graded MS65 by PCGS, this piece is one of the two rarest coins in the $10 Indian series. Similar pieces have sold for around $200,000 in the past.

A couple of different versions of the $10 Indian were struck in 1907, using famous artist Augustus St. Gaudens’ design. However, there are minor variations that set them apart. This Rolled Rim version has a defined border that was intended to make the coins easy to stack. However, the design was soon modified again, and only a small number of these pieces were struck. Many of those were melted, leaving only a net number of 50 pieces released.

In the ensuing 100+ years, not all of those 50 coins have been accounted for. Around 40 or so pieces are known to collectors today. In fact, Heritage Auctions has only sold one 27 times! Of those instances, eight were circulated pieces. That makes this appearance at auction of an MS65 piece a very big deal for collectors.