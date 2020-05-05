Superb Gem 1892 Barber Quarter: Stack's Bowers Direct Coin of the Week

1892 Barber Quarter Description

1892 Barber Quarter. Type II Reverse. MS-67 (PCGS). CAC.

This CAC-approved Superb Gem is an exceptionally well-produced and preserved example of this popular first-year Barber quarter.

The strike is outstanding, the dies imparting a richly frosted texture as well as razor sharp detail to both sides. Expertly preserved, the surfaces border on pristine. Regarding the eye appeal, it is truly extraordinary and features a bold blend of vivid cobalt blue, salmon pink, golden-olive and champagne-apricot iridescence.

The Type II Reverse, as offered here, features the tip of the eagle’s right wing flush with the top of the E in UNITED and covering the crossbar of that letter.

A delight to behold and worthy of an advanced collection or Registry Set of Barber coinage.

The Barber quarter debuted in 1892 with circulation strike mintages from the Philadelphia, New Orleans and San Francisco Mints, as well as a delivery of 1,245 Proofs from the Pennsylvania facility. With a circulation-strike mintage of 8,236,000 coins in Philadelphia and an above average rate of survival as a first-year issue, the circulation strike 1892 is one of the most popular type candidates in this series. It is readily available in most Mint State grades but becomes incredibly scarce at the Superb Gem level.

The present piece is among the most desirable survivors known, with just 13 coins ranked finer by PCGS and only five coins listed higher by CAC across all certification services.

