The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists (PAN) and PAN President Thomas Uram are appealing to collectors to support new Silver Dollar Coin legislation, House Bill H.R. 6192, directing the United States Treasury to produce 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars recognizing the significant silver dollar coin change that occurred in 1921. The Morgan silver dollar that represented the nation’s wealth and westward expansion was replaced with the Peace dollar representing a new world vision of the post-World War I era.

A previous House Bill in 2019, that many supported, was put forth to produce these coins as commemorative coins but did not pass because only two commemorative coin programs are permitted each year. The 2021 Christa McAuliffe and the 2021 National Law Enforcement Museum commemorative coin projects gathered the needed legislative support and were enacted into law and will be produced in 2021.

Tom Uram and fellow project collaborator Michael Moran both reworked their strategy and chose not to give up on this popular collector idea. They were able to gather enough legislative support to have these coins issued as legal tender coins instead of under the more restrictive commemorative coin program. Tom is currently chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) and numismatic author Michael Moran is also a member of the CCAC. They would like to encourage collectors to call, fax, write, or email their U.S. House Representative once again to support this new house bill. If the program can pass the House with a simple majority, rather than the two-thirds requirement for commemorative coinage, along with the Senate, then there is a good possibility to have these iconic issues minted once again.

Your support is a key component to have these coins minted. PAN is also asking that numismatic clubs and trade publications work with them and kindly publish the materials PAN can provide in club journals and magazines. Many did this before and we call upon you once again. Our collecting community is very diverse within everyone’s own personal specialties and opinions concerning what types of coinage the United States Mint should produce. We are asking that you set aside your personal numismatic preferences and help us to get this broader general coinage appeal across the finish line. Once these beautiful coins are produced, you can say with pride that you had a personal involvement in getting them made.

