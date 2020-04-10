Think commemorative coins are for suckers?

In many cases, you may be right.

But there are great coins from the long-slighted series that should be in your collection and at today’s prices and you’d be a sucker not to consider picking a few of them up at these historically low pricing levels.

CoinWeek Editor Charles Morgan dishes on his favorites, including three of the four great Civil War commemorative releases, two dream coins from the 1915 Panama Pacific Exposition, the great 1935 Connecticut half dollar, and the Alabama 2×2.

