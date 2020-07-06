Top Pop 1913-S Lincoln Cent: Stack's Bowers Direct

By Stack’s Bowers ……



Top Pop 1913-S Lincoln Cent – Finest RB Seen at PCGS or CAC

MS-66 RB (PCGS). CAC.

Attractive and impressively preserved, this Gem is overwhelmingly dominated by the original Mint Red color. The surfaces are toned in rich apricot and pinkish hues, with just a touch of sapphire-blue iridescence across the highest points. Matte-like and richly frosted throughout the fields without any notable imperfections.

The 1913-S Lincoln cent is a significant strike and condition rarity, rarely found in grades above MS-64. It boasts a relatively low mintage of 6.1 million coins, falling well short of the 76 million struck in Philadelphia the same year. Delightful to examine in-hand, the present specimen is tied with the finest graded by PCGS and CAC in the RB category and is an irresistible offering for the advanced PCGS Registry Set participant.

PCGS# 2466. NGC ID: 22BF.

http://www.pcgscoinfacts.com/Coin/Detail/2466

http://www.ngccoin.com/NGCCoinExplorer/CoinDetail.aspxUCID=22BF

PCGS Population: 2; none finer.

CAC Population: 2; none finer in any category.

