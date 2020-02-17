The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set™ containing coins honoring the National Park of American Samoa on February 18 at noon EST.

Coins in the America the Beautiful Quarters set include one uncirculated quarter from the Philadelphia Mint, one uncirculated quarter from the Denver Mint, and one Proof quarter from the San Francisco Mint. The reverse of all coins depicts a Samoan fruit bat mother hanging in a tree with her pup evoking the remarkable care and energy that this species puts into their offspring. The design is intended to promote awareness of the species’ threatened status due to habitat loss and commercial hunting. The National Park of American Samoa is the only park that is home to the Samoan fruit bat. Inscriptions are “NATIONAL PARK,” “AMERICAN SAMOA,” “2020,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

The obverse of the America the Beautiful Quarters coins depicts the 1932 portrait of George Washington by John Flanagan, which has been restored to bring out subtle details and the beauty of the original model. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

All coins are mounted on a durable plastic card with an image of American Samoa’s National Park. A Certificate of Authenticity is printed on the back of the card.

The National Park of American Samoa Three-Coin Set (product code 20AD) is priced at $11.50. Orders will be accepted at catalog.usmint.gov and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

The National Park of American Samoa Three-Coin Set can also be purchased through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/enrollments/ for details.

This set will be available at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Denver. Availability may be limited and subject to change.

