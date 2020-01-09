The United States Mint 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Proof Set ™ (product code 20AP) will be available for purchase on January 14 at noon EST.

Priced at $18.50 USD, the set contains five proof finish America the Beautiful Quarters® Program coins with reverse designs honoring the National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa), Weir Farm National Historic Site (Connecticut), Salt River Bay National Historical Park & Ecological Preserve (U.S. Virgin Islands), Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park (Vermont), and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve (Kansas). Each set comes with the Mint’s Certificate of Authenticity.

Coins in this series feature a common obverse design that depicts the 1932 portrait of George Washington by John Flanagan, restored to bring out subtle details and the beauty of the original model. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA”, “LIBERTY”, “IN GOD WE TRUST”, and “QUARTER DOLLAR”.

The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Shipping options are available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

The America the Beautiful Quarters Proof Set is also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Information about this program is available at catalog.usmint.gov/shop/product-enrollments/.

The set will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Denver. Inventory is limited to availability and subject to change.

About the U.S. Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The U.S. Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The United States Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

