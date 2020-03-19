The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for 2020 American Eagle Gold Proof Coins on March 19 at noon EST.

American Eagle Gold Proof Coins are collector versions of the official United States Mint American Eagle Gold Bullion Coins. These coins are struck in 22-karat gold at the West Point Mint. The obverse design features a version of Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ full-length figure of Liberty with flowing hair, holding a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left. The reverse features a male eagle carrying an olive branch flying above a nest containing a female eagle and eaglets.

Available product options are below.

The individual coins and the four-coin sets are packaged in satin-lined burgundy velvet presentation cases that are housed inside a burgundy outer box. All options include a Certificate of Authenticity.

Pricing for these coins is based on the range in which they appear on the Mint’s pricing grid for numismatic gold, commemorative gold, platinum, and palladium products. Visit catalog.usmint.gov/coins/gold-coins/ for current pricing information.

The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Visit catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html for information on shipping options.

There are no household order limits. These products will be produced to demand.

Like many United States Mint products, the American Eagle Gold Proof Coins will be available at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Denver. Availability may be limited and subject to change.

