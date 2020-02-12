2020 Native American $1 Coin Products on Sale Feb. 12

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for product options containing the 2020 Native American $1 Coin on February 12 at noon EST. The theme of the coin is Elizabeth Peratrovich and Alaska’s Anti-Discrimination Law.

The reverse design features a portrait of Elizabeth Peratrovich, whose advocacy was considered a deciding factor in the passage of the 1945 Anti-Discrimination Law in the Alaskan Territorial Government. The foreground features a symbol of the Tlingit Raven moiety, of which she was a member. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA”, “ELIZABETH PERATROVICH”, “$1”, and “ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LAW OF 1945”.

The coin’s obverse continues to feature Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste, by sculptor Glenna Goodacre. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” The year, mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin.

Available options and their prices are below.

The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Shipping options are available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

Native American $1 Coin products will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Denver. Inventory is limited to availability and subject to change.

These products are included in the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/product-enrollments/ to learn more.

About the United States Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The U.S. Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

