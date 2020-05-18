America the Beautiful 5oz Silver Coin Honoring Weir Farm on Sale May 18

The United States Mint’s will accept orders for the 2020 America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin™ honoring Weir Farm National Historic Site in Connecticut beginning on May 18 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Priced at $178.25, this coin’s reverse design portrays an artist, wearing a painter’s smock, painting outside Julian Alden Weir’s studio at Weir Farm. It is inspired by various images of the studio and Weir’s paintings created on the property, as well as descriptions of Weir and his fellow artist’s creative inspiration from the rural environment. The composition allows the viewer to feel as if he or she is standing where Weir once stood. The inscription “A NATIONAL PARK FOR ART” is included.

Additional inscriptions are “WEIR FARM,” “CONNECTICUT,” “2020,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” The obverse (heads) features a 1932 restored portrait of George Washington. Each coin is encapsulated and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. Production is limited to 20,000 units. There is no household order limit.

The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov. Information on shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

The America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coins™ are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. To learn more, visit us online at catalog.usmint.gov/shop/enrollments.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, our sales centers are closed until further notice.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.