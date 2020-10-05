America the Beautiful Quarters 2020 Circulating Coin Set on Sale Oct. 8

The United States Mint 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Circulating Coin Set will be available for purchase beginning on October 8 at noon EDT. This is the final five-coin set in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, which ends in 2021.

This set contains five circulating coins from the Philadelphia Mint and five circulating coins from the Denver Mint with reverse designs honoring the National Park of American Samoa, Weir Farm National Historic Site (Connecticut), Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve (U.S. Virgin Islands), Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park (Vermont), and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve (Kansas).

The America the Beautiful Quarters coins feature a common obverse that depicts the restored 1932 portrait of George Washington by sculptor John Flanagan and the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

The coins are held in a durable plastic card. The packaging allows the coins to be removed if desired.

The 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Circulating Coin Set (product code 20AC) is priced at $10.00 and will be available for purchase only at catalog.usmint.gov. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.

The Mint launched the America the Beautiful Quarters Program in 2010 as authorized by Public Law 110–456, the America’s Beautiful National Parks Quarter Dollar Coin Act of 2008. The Act called for the Mint to issue 56 quarter-dollar coins with reverse designs depicting national parks and other national sites in each state or territory and the District of Columbia. 2020 marks the 11th year of the program. A final coin will be issued in 2021, marking the program’s conclusion.

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

