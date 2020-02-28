The United States Mint announces that the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a two-day public meeting March 10-11 at U.S. Mint Headquarters, 801 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20220. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct business related to the CCAC’s responsibility to advise the Secretary of the Treasury on themes and designs pertaining to United States coinage.

Agenda:

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the George H.W. Bush Coin and Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal (March 10, 2020);

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the 2021 American Innovation $1 Coin Program (March 11, 2020)

Who: Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC)

When:

Tuesday, March 10, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (EDT)

Wednesday, March 11, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EDT)

Where:

United States Mint Headquarters

801 9th St. NW

2nd Floor Conference Room A&B

Washington, D.C. 20220

The meeting is open to interested members of the public and news media.

Interested persons should call the CCAC HOTLINE at (202) 354-7502 for the latest update on meeting time and room location.

Interested members of the public may dial in to listen to the meeting at (866) 564-9287, access code 62956028.

Note: Dial-in access is listen only and phones must be kept on mute to not disturb discussion.

All persons entering a United States Mint facility must adhere to building security protocol. This means they must consent to the search of their persons and objects in their possession while on government grounds and when they enter and leave the facility, and are prohibited from bringing into the facility weapons of any type, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, or contraband.

The United States Mint Police Officer conducting the screening will evaluate whether an item may enter into or exit from a facility based upon federal law, Treasury policy, United States Mint Policy, and local operating procedure; and all prohibited and unauthorized items will be subject to confiscation and disposal.

Members of the public interested in submitting ideas for the CCAC’s consideration may fax them to (202) 756-6525.

About the CCAC

In accordance with 31 U.S.C. 5135, the CCAC:

Advises the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and national and other medals. Advises the Secretary of the Treasury with regards to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made. Makes recommendations with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

The CCAC was established in 2003 by Congress under Public Law 108-15.

About the U.S. Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The U.S. Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The United States Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

