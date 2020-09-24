The United States Mint will open sales for Connecticut American Innovation $1 Coins packaged in collectible rolls and bags beginning on September 29 at noon EDT. These new additions to the Mint’s product lineup contain uncirculated $1 coins from the Philadelphia and Denver facilities. Available product options and pricing are below:

The reverse of the Connecticut American Innovation $1 Coin depicts the Gerber Variable Scale being used to increase a geometric shape by 200%, a shape which resembles the state of Connecticut. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “GERBER VARIABLE SCALE,” and “CONNECTICUT.” The year of minting (“2020”), mintmark (“P” or “D”), and the inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the coin’s edge.

The obverse of American Innovation $1 Coins features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The obverse also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation.

The Mint is currently accepting orders for the bags and rolls of Connecticut American Innovation $1 Coins only at catalog.usmint.gov/american-innovation-1-coin-2020-rolls-and-bags-connecticut-MASTER_INNOVATIONCT.html. For all products available in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program, visit catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-programs/american-innovation-dollar-coins.

Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

