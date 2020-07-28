The United States Mint began accepting orders for the 2020 American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof Coin honoring Connecticut on July 21 at noon EDT. The coin recognizes the Gerber Variable Scale, often called the most revolutionary engineering tool since the slide rule.

Produced at the Mint’s facility in San Francisco, the Connecticut American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof Coin features a frosted background and a brilliant, mirror-like finish. Its reverse design depicts the scale being used to increase a geometric shape by 200 percent, a shape that resembles the state of Connecticut. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “GERBER VARIABLE SCALE,” and “CONNECTICUT.” The obverse features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. “2020,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the coin’s edge.

The Certificate of Authenticity is embedded in the packaging.

The Connecticut American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof Coin (product code 20GE) is priced at $11.50 USD. The Mint is currently accepting orders only at catalog.usmint.gov/. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

Mintage is limited to 50,000 units. Orders are limited to five units per household for the first 24 hours of sales, after which the limit will be removed.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

