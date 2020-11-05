Final 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters 3-Coin Set Available Nov. 5

The United States Mint will release the final 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set featuring coins honoring Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve on November 5 at noon EST.

Priced at $11.50 USD, the set includes the following coins:

One uncirculated quarter from the Philadelphia Mint

One uncirculated quarter from the Denver Mint

One Proof quarter from the San Francisco Mint

The reverses of these coins depict a skyward view of a Regal Fritillary butterfly (Speyeria idalia) against a backdrop of Big Bluestem and Indian grasses, iconic to Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. Inscriptions are “TALLGRASS PRAIRIE,” “KANSAS,” “2020,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” The design was created by Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) artist Emily Damstra and sculpted by Mint medallic artist Renata Gordon.

The coins’ obverses depict the 1932 portrait of George Washington by John Flanagan, which has been restored to bring out subtle details and the beauty of the original model. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

A durable plastic card with an image of Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve holds the coins. The Certificate of Authenticity is printed on the back of the card.

One final three-coin set with coins honoring Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama, the final quarter of the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, will be released in 2021. For more information about this program and all products on sale in the series, visit catalog.usmint.gov.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.

The Mint launched the America the Beautiful Quarters Program in 2010 as authorized by Public Law 110–456, the America’s Beautiful National Parks Quarter Dollar Coin Act of 2008. The Act called for the Mint to issue 56 quarter-dollar coins with reverse designs depicting national parks and other national sites in each state or territory and the District of Columbia. The year 2020 marks the 11th year of the program. The program will conclude with one final coin to be issued in 2021.

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

