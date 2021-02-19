Final America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set Now Available

The United States Mint released the final three-coin set in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program today at noon EST. The set contains coins with reverse designs honoring the Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Site in Alabama.

This set includes one uncirculated quarter from the Philadelphia Mint, one uncirculated quarter from the Denver Mint, and one proof quarter from the San Francisco Mint. Their reverses depict a Tuskegee Airman pilot suiting up to join the fight during World War II with the Moton Field control tower in the background. The pilot looks upward with pride and confidence as two P-51 Mustangs pass overhead. The inscription “THEY FOUGHT TWO WARS” is arced across the top as a reference to the dual battles the Tuskegee Airmen fought – fascism abroad and racial discrimination at home. Additional inscriptions are “TUSKEGEE AIRMEN,” “ALABAMA,” “2021,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

The coin’s obverse depicts a restored 1932 portrait of George Washington by sculptor John Flanagan. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

The Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site Three-Coin Set is priced at $11.50 USD. To place an order, visit catalog.usmint.gov (product code 21AD).

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint's sales centers are closed until further notice.

