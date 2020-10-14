Final San Francisco 2020 American Eagle Silver Proof Coin With Classic ‘Heraldic Eagle’ Reverse on Sale Oct. 13

The United States Mint will open sales for the San Francisco-minted 2020 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (product code 20EM) on October 13 at noon EDT. This is the last time this coin will be available featuring the iconic “Heraldic Eagle” reverse design.

The American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin is struck on a 99.9 percent fine silver blank. The coin’s obverse displays Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. Its reverse features former Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti’s rendering of a heraldic eagle with shield, an olive branch in the right talon, and arrows in the left. Each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a satin-lined blue velvet presentation case. A Certificate of Authenticity is included.

Produced since 1986, the American Eagle Silver Proof Coin is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Eagle Silver Bullion Coin. Beginning in mid-2021, the coin will feature a new reverse design in recognition of the 35th anniversary of the American Eagle Coin Program. Visit catalog.usmint.gov to learn more.

The San Francisco-minted 2020 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin is priced at $73. Mintage is set at 200,000 units. Orders will be accepted only at catalog.usmint.gov/american-eagle-2020-one-ounce-silver-proof-coin-20EM.html. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.

