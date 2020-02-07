The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2019 American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof Coin honoring Georgia on February 11 at noon EST. The coin recognizes the Trustees’ Garden, established by James Oglethorpe in the early 1730s.

The reverse of the coin depicts a hand planting seeds in the inscription “Trustees’ Garden”, from which grows a variety of species representing the variety of plants grown in the garden: an orange tree seedling, sassafras, grapes, white mulberry, flax, peaches, olive, and a young shoot too small to be identified. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “GEORGIA”.

The obverse features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1”. The obverse also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. “2019”, the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin. An informational four-panel envelope houses the coin. The Certificate of Authenticity is embedded in the packaging.

The Georgia American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof Coin (product code 19GH) is priced at $11.50 USD. Orders will be accepted at catalog.usmint.gov/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

Production of this coin is limited to 75,000 units. Orders are limited to five units per household for the first 24 hours of sales, after which the household order limit will be removed.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

* * *

About the U.S. Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The U.S. Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

