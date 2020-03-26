As the global impact of COVID-19 continues to develop, the US Mint has had to modify its product availability to ensure the health and safety of its employees across the nation. Below you will find the status of United States Mint products currently still scheduled for release:

The 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin Set (20AA) went on sale Tuesday, March 24.

The on-sale date for the 2020 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin (20EL) has been moved up, from May 7 to April 9.

The Silver Proof Set (20RH), with the 2020 “W” reverse proof Jefferson Nickel, will go on sale as scheduled April 17 with initial limited availability of 190,000 units.

All other numismatic United States Mint products on-sale dates are yet to be determined (TBD).

Please continue to refer to the Mint’s Product Schedule on our website for any updates.

During these difficult times, the Mint will continue to fulfill its mission to protect our nation’s strategic assets and produce trusted coinage (circulating and bullion) while, at the same time, taking appropriate precautions given current public health risks.

Thank you for your patronage and continued dedication to the United States Mint. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused to you.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

