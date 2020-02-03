National Park of American Samoa Quarter Products on Sale Feb. 3

The United States Mint will open sales for products featuring the America the Beautiful Quarters® Program coin honoring National Park of American Samoa on February 3 at noon EST. This is the first release of 2020 and the 51st overall in the program. Available product options are as follows:

The Mint produces the coins in rolls and bags at the Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco facilities. The three-roll set contains coins from all three facilities. Unlike the “P” and “D” mint mark quarters, those with the “S” mint mark will not be released into circulation.

The coin’s reverse depicts a Samoan Fruit Bat mother hanging in a tree with her pup, evoking the remarkable care and energy that this species puts into its offspring. The design is intended to promote awareness of the species’ threatened status due to habitat loss and commercial hunting. The National Park of American Samoa is the only park in the United States that is home to the Samoan Fruit Bat. Inscriptions are “NATIONAL PARK,” “AMERICAN SAMOA,” “2020,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

The obverse of the America the Beautiful Quarters Program Coins features the restored 1932 portrait of George Washington by sculptor John Flanagan. Required obverse inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Information on shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

Like many United States Mint products, the rolls and bags of National Park of the American Samoa quarters will be available at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Denver. Availability may be limited and subject to change.

About the U.S. Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The U.S. Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.