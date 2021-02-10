The United States Mint will accept orders for product options containing 2021 Native American $1 Coins beginning on February 16 at noon EST.

Launched in 2009, the Native American $1 Coins are distinguished by their golden color and rotating reverse designs with annual themes that honor the important contributions made by Indian tribes and individual Native Americans in United States history.

The theme for the 2021 coin is Native Americans in the U.S. Military. Its reverse design depicts eagle feathers, which were traditionally earned in battle or by performing a brave deed. Eagle feathers are revered, worthy of the utmost care and handling, and are to be displayed proudly in homes. Stars representing five branches of the U.S. Military are in the foreground, while a circle represents additional significance to Native Americans. Inscriptions are “NATIVE AMERICANS – DISTINGUISHED MILITARY SERVICE SINCE 1775,” “$1,” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

United States Mint Artist Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Donna Weaver created the 2021 reverse design, which Chief Engraver Joseph Menna sculpted.

The obverse design continues to feature Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste, by sculptor Glenna Goodacre. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” The year, mintmark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin.

Available product options include rolls, bags, and boxes, all containing circulating finish Native American $1 Coins that have never been placed into circulation. Pricing is below.

To view additional products containing the Native American $1 Coin, visit catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-programs/native-american-dollar-coins/. Native American $1 Coins can also be purchased through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/enrollments/ to learn more.

