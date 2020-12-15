Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set Honoring George H.W. and Barbara Bush Avail. Dec. 21

The United States Mint will open sales for the 2020 Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set—George H.W. and Barbara Bush (product code 20PK) on December 21 at noon EST. There are no household order limits for this set. Production is limited to 10,000 units.

Priced at $25, this unique set includes an uncirculated George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin and a Barbara Bush Bronze Medal with the same central images as the First Spouse Gold Coin. The coin and medal are held in a durable plastic card enhanced with beautiful representations of portraits of the President and First Spouse. Issuance information is printed on the back of the card.

The obverse of the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin features a likeness of the former president with the inscriptions “GEORGE H.W. BUSH,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “41st PRESIDENT,” and “1989–1993.” Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Elana Hagler created the design that was sculpted by Chief Engraver Joseph Menna.

The reverse features a rendering of the Statue of Liberty with the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “$1.” The year of minting, mint mark, and the inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin. Former Mint Lead Engraver Don Everhart created and sculpted the design.

The obverse of the bronze medal depicts a portrait of Barbara Bush with the inscriptions “BARBARA BUSH,” “41st,” and “1989-1993.” AIP Designer Benjamin Sowards created the design that was engraved by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The medal’s reverse design depicts a person reading, with an open road symbolizing literacy, knowledge, and life’s journey. The sun represents the promise of a brighter future. AIP Designer Barbara Fox created the design that was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

Additional products featuring President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush are available here.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.

