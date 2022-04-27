Presidential Silver Medal Honoring Zachary Taylor Available May 2

The Zachary Taylor Presidential Silver Medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint starting on May 2 at noon EDT. Taylor was the nation’s 12th U.S. President, serving from March 4, 1849, until July 9, 1850.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in 99.9 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse of the Zachary Taylor Presidential Silver Medal is by sculptor Henry Kirke Brown, and the reverse is by sculptor John Reich, United States Mint Assistant Engraver in the early 19th century.

The obverse features Taylor’s portrait with the inscriptions “ZACHARY TAYLOR,” “PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” and “1849” along the border of the medal.

The reverse features the inscription “PEACE AND FRIENDSHIP,” symbolized by two hands clasped in token of amity. On the cuff of the left wrist are three stripes and buttons; the other wrist is bare. Above the hands, the pipe of peace and the tomahawk are crossed over each other.

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The Zachary Taylor Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $65 USD. To set up a REMIND ME alert for this product, visit catalog.usmint.gov/zachary-taylor-presidential-silver-medal-S812.html (product code S812).

To view additional medals in this series, visit catalog.usmint.gov/medals/presidential/silver-presidential-medals.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Enrollments work like a magazine subscription. After enrollment, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit catalog.usmint.gov/presidential-silver-medal-enrollment-RJ.html to learn more.

