Redesigned 2021 San Francisco American Eagle Silver Proof Coin Available August 12

The United States Mint will accept orders for redesigned 2021 American Eagle Silver Proof Coins from its San Francisco facility beginning on August 12 at noon EDT. Production is limited to 200,000, with orders limited to three coins per household for the first 24 hours of sale.

The American Eagle Silver Proof Coins are collector versions of the official United States Mint American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins. Minted since 1986, these coins have been updated with a refreshed obverse and a completely redesigned reverse to mark the 35th anniversary of the American Eagle Coin Program.

Like its West Point–minted counterpart, the San Francisco-minted coin’s obverse features a refreshed depiction of Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. The Mint employed technological advancements that resulted in a design that is now a closer reflection of Weinman’s original vision and includes the addition of his traditional artist mark. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2021.”

The redesigned reverse depicts an eagle as it prepares to land, carrying an oak branch, as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ. FINE SILVER,” and “ONE DOLLAR.” United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Emily Damstra created the design that retired United States Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso sculpted.

In addition to redesigning the reverse and enhancing design details on the obverse, the redesigned American Eagle Silver Coins have been minted in high detail using new technology and include a reed pattern variation. The Mint benchmarked its efforts against anti-counterfeiting programs implemented by major mints around the world. These new features will make the coins more difficult to counterfeit.

The 2021 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof (S) is priced at $73. To set up a REMIND ME alert, visit catalog.usmint.gov (product code 21EMN).

