Redesigned United States Mint American Eagle Gold Proof Coins On Sale July 29

The United States Mint is pleased to announce the beginning of sales for redesigned 2021 American Eagle Gold Proof Coins on July 29, at noon EDT. Orders are limited to one coin per household for the first 24 hours from the on-sale date and time.

Struck in 22-karat gold at the West Point Mint, these popular coins are collector versions of the official United States Mint American Eagle Gold Bullion Coins. For the first time since their debut more than three decades ago, the reverse of American Eagle Gold Proof Coins features a newly designed portrayal of an eagle, created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Jennie Norris and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “IN GOD WE TRUST,” along with the face value and weight.

The coins’ obverse features Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ full-length figure of Liberty with flowing hair, holding a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left. To render a closer reflection of Saint-Gaudens’ original vision, legacy details have been restored that include modifications to the U.S. Capitol Building, stars, torch, sun rays, and other design elements based on the original bronze cast.

In addition to redesigning the reverse and enhancing design details on the obverse of these coins, the Mint introduced anti-counterfeiting features that include a reeded edge variation on the one-ounce coin (only).

The redesigned American Eagle Gold Proof Coins will be available in the following five product options:

To complement the new designs, each coin is encapsulated and placed in a black presentation case with the United States Mint seal on the lid. The case fits into an outer sleeve incorporating an image of the reverse coin design, and the accompanying Certificate of Authenticity includes artwork of the obverse design.

American Eagle Gold Proof Coins are priced according to the range in which they appear on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available here.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice.

* * *

