The United States Mint will accept orders for the 2020 American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof Coin honoring South Carolina beginning on February 1 at noon EST.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories. The coin honoring South Carolina recognizes educator and civil rights activist Septima Poinsette Clark.

Featured on the coin’s reverse is a depiction of Ms. Clark marching with three young African American students who carry books and an American flag, representing that education and literacy among oppressed people is necessary for empowerment and enjoyment of civil rights. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “SEPTIMA CLARK,” and “SOUTH CAROLINA.”

The obverse features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The obverse also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. “2020,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin.

The coin is packaged in an informational four-panel envelope. The Mint’s Certificate of Authenticity is embedded in the packaging.

The South Carolina American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof Coin is priced at $11.50 USD. Production is limited to 50,000 coins, with household orders limited to five coins per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

To view the collection of products available in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program, visit catalog.usmint.gov.

