Rhode Island American Innovation $1 Coin Products Available February 23

Rolls and bags containing the first American Innovation $1 Coin of 2022 will go on sale February 23 at noon EST. The reverse design of the coins in these products honors innovation from the State of Rhode Island. The following packaging options from the United States Mint facilities in Philadelphia and Denver will be available:

Introduced in 2018, the American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

The Rhode Island American Innovation $1 Coin recognizes naval architect Nathanael Herreshoff’s famous Reliance yacht, which incorporated numerous technical innovations when it was built in 1891. The coin’s reverse design depicts the famous Reliance yacht at full speed in the waters surrounding Rhode Island. The design is bordered by a rope evoking the nautical scene. Inscriptions include “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “RHODE ISLAND.” The design was created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Dennis Friel and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The obverse of all coins in this series features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” It also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

Incused on the coin’s edge are “2022,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

American Innovation $1 Coin products are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Enrollments work like a magazine subscription. After you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit the US Mint Catalog Online to learn more.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

