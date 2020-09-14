Salt River Bay National Park Five Ounce Silver Unc. Coin on Sale Sept. 18

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin honoring Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve in the U.S. Virgin Islands on September 18 at noon EDT. The coin is priced at $178.25 USD. Production of this five ounce silver coin is capped at 13,750 units. There is no household order limit.

The coin’s reverse depicts a red mangrove tree in an early stage of its life cycle, as it evolves from a very small plant to an adult tree. The design brings awareness to the park’s endangered mangrove forests and the unique and delicate nature of how the species reproduces in saltwater. Inscriptions include “SALT RIVER BAY,” “U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS,” “2020,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” The coin’s obverse (heads) features a 1932 restored portrait of George Washington.

Each encapsulated five ounce silver coin comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The Mint is currently accepting orders only at catalog.usmint.gov/salt-river-bay-national-historical-park-and-ecological-preserve-2020-uncirculated-five-ounce-silver-coin-20AL.html. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html. To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice.

The America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coins are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Visit us online at catalog.usmint.gov/shop/enrollments for details.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

