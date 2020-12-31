Beginning January 5, 2021, at noon EST, the United States Mint will open sales for two popular numismatic sets that help celebrate life’s special moments:

United States Mint Birth Set

Designed to mark the arrival of a baby, this special keepsake set (product code 21RD) contains the following five Proof-finish 2021-dated coins from the Mint’s San Francisco facility:

One Kennedy half dollar

One America the Beautiful Quarters Program coin honoring the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site , the final release in the program

coin honoring the , the final release in the program One Roosevelt dime

One Jefferson nickel

One Lincoln penny

All coins are encapsulated and packaged in a teddy bear-themed presentation folder and coordinating sleeve in gender-neutral colors. Both sides of the coins are visible in the packaging. The folder also has places for the baby’s vital statistics, a personalized message and a 3″ x 5″ photograph. The Mint’s Certificate of Authenticity is printed on the back of the folder, and the coin specifications are printed on the back of the sleeve. This set is priced at $25.

Happy Birthday Coin Set

This celebratory set (product code 21RE) is also priced at $25 and contains the same five Proof-finish 2021-dated coins from the San Francisco Mint as the Birth Set. The coins are packaged in a festive presentation folder adorned with red, gold, and silver balloons. Both sides of the encapsulated coins are visible in the packaging. The Certificate of Authenticity is printed on the back of the folder, and the coin specifications are printed on the back of the coordinating sleeve.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.

