The United States Mint has updated their online product schedule with the on sale dates for the following numismatic items:
- May 18: 2020 – ATB Weir Farm National Historic Site Rolls and Bags (20ABD-ABF, ARD-ARF)
- May 18: 2020 America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin™ — Weir Farm National Historic Site — Connecticut (20AK)
- May 18: Coin Roll Collector Box (K65)
- June 1: 2020 Kennedy Half Dollar 200-Coin Bag – P&D (20KA)
- June 1: 2020 Kennedy Half Dollar Two-Roll Set – P&D (20KB)
- June 4: Basketball Hall of Fame 2020 Proof $5 Gold Coin (20CA)
- June 4: Basketball Hall of Fame 2020 Proof Clad Half Dollar (20CE)
- June 4: Basketball Hall of Fame 2020 Proof Silver Dollar (20CC)
- June 4: Basketball Hall of Fame 2020 Uncirculated $5 Gold Coin (20CB)
- June 4: Basketball Hall of Fame 2020 Uncirculated Clad Half Dollar (20CG)
- June 4: Basketball Hall of Fame 2020 Uncirculated Silver Dollar (20CD)
- June 4: Basketball Hall of Fame 2020 Enhanced Uncirculated Clad Half Dollar Kids Set (20CH)
Press releases will soon be issued with details about these products.
