United States Mint Opens Sales for Uncirculated Palladium Coin Sept. 24

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2020 American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Uncirculated Coin (product code 20EK) on September 24 at noon EDT.

The coin contains one ounce of 99.95 percent palladium and is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Bullion Coin, which launched in 2017. Finishes on collector coins in this program may alternate each year. In 2018, the Mint issued a proof finish palladium coin followed by a reverse proof finish coin in 2019.

Palladium coin designs are based on those by famed American coin designer and medallic artist Adolph A. Weinman. The obverse features a high-relief likeness of “Winged Liberty” from the “Mercury Dime” obverse. In keeping with the original coin, inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “2020,” and Weinman’s distinct initials. The coin’s reverse features a high-relief version of Weinman’s 1907 American Institute of Architects Gold Medal reverse design, which includes an eagle and a branch. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES of AMERICA,” “$25,” “1 OZ. Pd .9995 FINE,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” Pd is the chemical symbol for palladium.

Each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a satin-lined gray leatherette presentation case. A Certificate of Authenticity is included.

Pricing for the American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Uncirculated Coin will be determined according to the range in which it appears on the Mint’s “Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products” table. Click here for the most current pricing information.

The Mint is currently accepting orders for this product only at catalog.usmint.gov. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

Orders are limited to one coin per household for the first 24 hours of sales, after which the Mint will remove the limit. This coin will not be available for purchase through the bulk program. The mintage and product limits are set at 10,000 units.

