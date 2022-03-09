United States Mint Releases U.S. Navy 2.5 Ounce Silver Medal

The United States Mint will open sales for the third release in its United States Armed Forces Silver Medal Program on March 11 at noon EST. The medal honors the U.S. Navy.

Designs featured on this medal are emblematic of the history and mission of the U.S. Navy. The obverse depicts the U.S. Navy destroyer John Paul Jones cutting through the water while USS Constitution sails behind it. An F-18 Hornet formation flies by, leaving smoke trails in the sky, paying honor to both ships. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES NAVY” and “DON’T GIVE UP THE SHIP,” the latter spoken by mortally wounded Commander James Lawrence to his crew on USS Chesapeake during the War of 1812. United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Donna Weaver created the design, which was sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Jay M. Kushwara.

The reverse features a line of sailors manning the rail while the American flag flies in the background. The inscriptions are the Navy’s core values, “HONOR,” “COURAGE,” and “COMMITMENT.” AIP Designer Steve Ferris created the design, which was sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

Medals in the Armed Forces Silver Medal Program weigh 2.5 ounces, are two inches in diameter, and are struck in 99.9 percent fine silver. Each medal is encapsulated and packaged in a presentation case, and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity from the Mint.

The U.S. Navy Silver Medal is priced at $160. To set up a REMIND ME alert for this product, (product code S20MC), visit catalog.usmint.gov/u.s.-navy-2.5-ounce-silver-medal-S20MC.html. To view the Mint’s complete portfolio of medals, please visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/medals.

Anticipated future releases in the Armed Forces Silver Medal Program include medals honoring the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Space Force.

