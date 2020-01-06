United States Mint Sets Prices for Upcoming 2019, 2020 Numismatic Products

The United States Mint is announcing pricing for U.S. Mint numismatic products in accordance with the list below:

2019 American Innovation TM $1 Reverse Proof Coin—New Jersey – $11.50

2019 American Innovation TM $1 Reverse Proof Coin—Georgia – 11.50

2020 America The Beautiful Quarters Proof Set TM – 18.50

2020 America The Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Set TM – 42.50

2020 United States Mint Proof Set ® – 32.00

2020 United States Mint Birth Set – 23.00

2020 United States Mint Happy Birthday Coin Set – 23.00

2020 United States Mint Congratulations Set – 65.50

2020 America the Beautiful Quarters ® Three-Roll Set—National Park of American Samoa – 49.25

2020 America the Beautiful Quarters ® Two-Roll Set—National Park of American Samoa – 34.50

2020 America the Beautiful Quarters ® Roll—National Park of American Samoa – 19.75

2020 America the Beautiful Quarters ® Bags—National Park of American Samoa – 36.75

2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set TM —National Park of American Samoa Quarters – 11.50

2020 America the Beautiful Five Ounce Uncirculated Silver Coin TM —National Park of American Samoa – 178.25

—National Park of American Samoa – 178.25 2020 Native American 1 Coin Rolls – 34.50

2020 Native American 1 Coin 250-Coin Box – 289.75

2020 Native American 1 Bags – 117.50

2020 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin – 64.50

2020 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin Bulk Pack – 2,580.00

Andrew Jackson Presidential Silver Medal – 46.00

* * *

