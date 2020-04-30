United States Mint To Resume San Francisco Operations

The United States Mint facility at San Francisco will resume operations the morning of Monday, May 4, 2020, utilizing a reduced staffing plan in order to maintain social distancing. San Francisco operations were temporarily suspended on March 17, 2020, in order to reduce employee risk of exposure to COVID-19. This proactive measure was taken during the early stages of COVID-19 outbreaks in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“The health, safety, and well-being of the Mint workforce remains my highest priority,” said Mint Director David J. Ryder. “I made this decision following extensive contemplation as well as discussions with the leadership team at the Mint facility at San Francisco. I believe the additional measures we have put in place in San Francisco will reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19, and that we can safely resume operations at our San Francisco facility.”

During this temporary suspension of operations, the Mint facility at San Francisco has implemented measures consistent with CDC guidelines to reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 upon returning to operations. These measures include but are not limited to:

Increased cleaning of the facility every weekend and increased wipe-downs daily of commonly used areas.

Splitting the workforce into two isolated Team A and Team B work units.

Implementing mandatory usage of face masks while in the facility.

Increased availability of hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility.

Installed identification, signage and physical barriers to facilitate social distancing.

Installed signage regarding the usage of face masks, increased hand-washing and social distancing practices.

Developed a comprehensive COVID-19 response plan should an employee be potentially exposed to the virus.

Drafted new operating policies and procedures regarding COVID-19 measures and enforcing adherence to these.

The United States Mint facility at San Francisco plays an important role in producing our nation’s coinage, including minting clad and silver proof coins, commemorative coins and medals. For more information on the United States Mint facility at San Francisco, please visit https://www.usmint.gov/about/mint-tours-facilities/san-francisco.

