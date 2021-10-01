US Mint 2021 Silver Proof Set With American Eagle Coins Avail. Oct. 1

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2021 Limited Edition Silver Proof Set–American Eagle Collection on October 1 at noon EDT. Production is limited to 50,000, with orders limited to one per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

This exquisite set includes the following six proof quality coins:

One American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin – New Design, “S” mint mark

The obverse of this coin features a refreshed depiction of Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. For the 2021 coin, the Mint returned to its original historical assets to render a closer reflection of Weinman’s original vision that includes the addition of his traditional artist mark.

The new reverse depicts a single eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ. FINE SILVER,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

One American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin – Classic Design, “W” mint mark

The obverse features Adolph A. Weinman’s original Walking Liberty design depicting the full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2021.” The reverse displays former Chief Engraver John Mercanti’s rendition of a heraldic eagle with shield, an olive branch in the right talon, and arrows in the left. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “1 OZ. FINE SILVER – ONE DOLLAR.”

One America the Beautiful Quarters Program Coin

The final quarter in this series honors the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama. The coin’s obverse depicts a restored 1932 portrait of George Washington by sculptor John Flanagan. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.” The reverse depicts a Tuskegee Airman pilot suiting up to join the fight during World War II with the Moton Field control tower in the background. The pilot looks upward with pride and confidence as two P-51 Mustangs pass overhead. The inscription “THEY FOUGHT TWO WARS” is arced across the top as a reference to the dual battles the Tuskegee Airmen fought—fascism abroad and racial discrimination at home. Inscriptions are “TUSKEGEE AIRMEN,” “ALABAMA,” “2021,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

One Washington Crossing the Delaware Quarter

The obverse marks a return to the familiar depiction of George Washington by John Flanagan as it appeared on the quarter from 1932 to 1998. It was modified for the 50 State Quarters and America the Beautiful Quarters programs. In this depiction, Washington’s portrait is larger, with higher relief. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2021.” The reverse depicts General George Washington commanding his troops through the overnight crossing of the ice-choked Delaware River prior to the Battle of Trenton during the American Revolutionary War. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “CROSSING THE DELAWARE,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

One Kennedy half dollar

One Roosevelt dime

The quarters, half dollar, and dime are struck in 99.9 percent silver. All coins are housed in a single lens and inserted in a black presentation case. A Certificate of Authenticity is included.

The 2021 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set is priced at $235.00 USD. This product is not included in the Mint’s Bulk Purchase Program. To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of October 1, 2021, at noon EDT.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice.

