On Veteran’s Day, November 11, the United States Mint joined National Purple Heart Honor Mission, Inc. to unveil the designs for the 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coin Program. The designs will be featured on a gold coin, a silver coin, and a half-dollar coin, as authorized by Public Law 116-247. All designs were created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designers and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artists.

Gold Coin Obverse

Designer: Donna Weaver

Medallic Artist: Joseph Menna

The obverse design features the Purple Heart medal with the inscriptions “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “THE PURPLE HEART,” “2022,” and “A GRATEFUL NATION HONORS AND REMEMBERS.”

Gold Coin Reverse

Designer: Donna Weaver

Medallic Artist: John P. McGraw

The reverse design places George Washington’s signature under the Badge of Military Merit and over a textured stripe. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “1782,” “BADGE OF MILITARY MERIT,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “FIVE DOLLARS.”

Silver Coin Obverse

Designer: Heidi Wastweet

Medallic Artist: Eric David Custer

The design features the Purple Heart medal with the inscriptions “COMBAT WOUNDED & KILLED IN ACTION,” “LIBERTY,” “1932,” “2022,” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” Five stars represent the branches of the military.

Silver Coin Reverse

Designer: Heidi Wastweet

Medallic Artist: Craig A. Campbell

The design shows a nurse in a World War I helmet as she bandages a wounded service member on a stretcher. More than 23,000 women nurses served in the Army and Navy during the war. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES of AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

Half Dollar Coin Obverse

Designer: Beth Zaiken

Medallic Artist: Craig A. Campbell

The design shows a figure in military fatigues and combat boots using a pair of crutches. The left leg has been amputated from the thigh down. The negative space below shows the missing leg in silhouette. The Purple Heart medal appears behind the figure, and the inscription “ALL GAVE SOME” sits below the composition. The background field has a subtle flag motif. Additional inscriptions are “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “LIBERTY,” and “2022.”

Half Dollar Coin Reverse

Designer: Beth Zaiken

Medallic Artist: John P. McGraw

The design features a young boy holding the dress cap of an enlisted Marine. The silhouette of a Marine in dress blues stands behind him in negative space, emphasizing the loss that affects the families of Purple Heart recipients. The inscription “SOME GAVE ALL” is featured in the negative space around the boy in the lower half. The obverse’s background field flag motif is repeated. Additional inscriptions are “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” and “HALF DOLLAR.”

“The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coin Program will honor the extraordinary sacrifices made by so many,” said United States Mint Acting Director Ventris Gibson. “We hope this program will assist the National Purple Heart Honor Mission, Inc, in its efforts to collect, preserve, and share the stories of all Purple Heart recipients.”

The on-sale date for products in the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coin Program will be published on the Mint’s Product Schedule. When available, the Mint will accept orders at catalog.usmint.gov.

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.