US Mint Director David J. Ryder to Participate in ANA 2020 National Money Show

The United States Mint will be at booth #729 at the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) National Money Show on February 27, 2020, at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mint Director David J. Ryder will participate in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, February 27, at 9:15 a.m. (ET), followed by a product signing event at booth #729 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Mint will be releasing the 2020 United States Mint Proof Set® (product code 20RG) on February 27 at noon.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to:

Speak with United States Mint employees

View holograms of various characters and products at the booth

Meet “Mighty Minter” Layla the Peahen

Obtain free educational resources for educators

Gather information on the Mint’s H.I.P. Pocket Change website, engage in educational activities, learn about Mint programs and operations, and gain an understanding of the link between coins and American history and culture

Participate in the “ Treasure Trivia ” game, where children visit specific locations on the bourse floor to answer trivia questions designed to instill an appreciation for numismatics

coin Get help downloading the MyUSMint mobile application

A wide variety of Mint products will be available for purchase over the counter, including the 2020 American Eagle Silver Proof Coin; 2020 Happy Birthday Coin Set, Birth Set, and Congratulations Sets; and 2019 American Innovation™ $1 Reverse Proof Coins.

The Mint will also be selling Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) products, including $1 Five–Note Uncut Currency Sheet; $1 50–Note Uncut Currency Sheet; and $2 32–Note Uncut Currency Sheet.

All products are available for purchase through the Mint’s online catalog at catalog.usmint.gov/ or by calling 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Additional information about coins and collecting can be found on the Mint’s website, USMint.gov. For more information about the BEP or currency production, please visit BEP.gov.

* * *

About the U.S. Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The U.S. Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

