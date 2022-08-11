The United States Mint is accepting applications for membership to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) for two new members: one who can represent the interests of the general public in the coinage of the United States, and a second who is specially qualified to serve on the CCAC by virtue of their experience in the medallic arts or sculpture.

The deadline to email submissions is no later than 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on Friday, September 2, 2022.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Warren, United States Mint Liaison to the CCAC; 801 Ninth Street NW; Washington, DC 20220, or call (202) 354-7200.

About the CCAC

In accordance with 31 U.S.C. 5135, the CCAC:

Advises the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and national and other medals. Advises the Secretary of the Treasury with regards to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made. Makes recommendations with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

The CCAC was established in 2003 by Congress under Public Law 108-15.

-courtesy of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee

Total membership consists of 11 voting members appointed by the Secretary of the Treasury:

One person specially qualified by virtue of his or her education, training, or experience as a nationally or internationally recognized curator in the United States of a numismatic collection;

One person specially qualified by virtue of his or her experience in the medallic arts or sculpture;

One person specially qualified by virtue of his or her education, training, or experience in American history;

One person specially qualified by virtue of his or her education, training, or experience in numismatics;

Three persons who can represent the interests of the general public in the coinage of the United States; and

Four persons appointed by the Secretary of the Treasury on the basis of the recommendations by the U.S. House and Senate leadership.

Members are appointed for a term of four years. No individual may be appointed to the CCAC while serving as an officer or employee of the Federal Government.

The CCAC is subject to the direction of the Secretary of the Treasury. Meetings of the CCAC are open to the public and are held approximately six to eight times per year. The United States Mint is responsible for providing the necessary support, technical services, and advice to the CCAC. CCAC members are not paid for their time or services, but, consistent with Federal Travel Regulations, members are reimbursed for their travel and lodging expenses to attend meetings. Members are Special Government Employees and are subject to the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch (5 CFR part 2653).

The United States Mint will review all submissions and will forward its recommendations to the Secretary of the Treasury for appointment consideration. Candidates should include specific skills, abilities, talents, and credentials to support their applications. The Mint is also interested in candidates who have demonstrated leadership skills, have received recognition by their peers in their field of interest, have a record of participation in public service or activities, and are willing to commit the time and effort to participate in the CCAC meetings and related activities.

Receipt of Applications: Any member of the public wishing to be considered for participation on the CCAC should submit a resume and cover letter describing his or her reasons for seeking and qualifications for membership, by email to [email protected], by fax to (202) 756-6525 Attn: Jennifer Warren.

* * *

About the U.S. Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The U.S. Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The United States Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

